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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
3h

Trump knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.

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M F Drummy's avatar
M F Drummy
2hEdited

Look — MAGA won in 2024 and there’s not a goddamn fucking thing any of us can do about it now. I live 30 minutes from Rocky Mountain National Park and saw that place turned into a trash heap after DOGE ripped through it. And I stood out there in Estes Park last year with a small handful of people protesting those cuts. IT. WAS. PATHETIC. AND. EMBARRASSING. I love Edward Abbey too and am a poet myself who has often sung of the beauty of our national parks. But I also was screaming at the top of my lungs along with tens of millions of others two years ago at this time that under no circumstances can Trump be allowed a second term because of everything we’ve seen come to pass in the past 18 months. Trump is who he’s been his whole fucking shitty life. But we’re the ones who’ve kept falling for his con. Elections have fucking consequences. Indeed……

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