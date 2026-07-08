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A. Hofferkamp's avatar
A. Hofferkamp
1h

In college, I camped in Yosemite with my boyfriend, who was still AD. We slept in tents. We didn't see anyone once we set up camp. It's unthinkable what this regime is doing to our National Parks.

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Helen Artz Patton's avatar
Helen Artz Patton
1h

Thank you for calling attention to the very serious situation facing our National Parks, America's Crown Jewels. My parents and I travelled to National Parks throughout my childhood and I have, in turn, taken my son to many parks on our summer vacations. Yosemite is one of our favorites and we just returned this past weekend from visiting Zion and Bryce Canyon NPs. While I know there are people who are not fans of the outdoors, for those of us who are (and there are a lot of us), our National Parks preserve the most beautiful of our natural areas for our children and their children. I am deeply disgusted at the administrations treatment of/pilaging of the park system and the total disregard for public lands (though this should not be surprising).

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