Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

We’re officially one week away from Election Day — and Donald Trump is busy explaining why the economy he claimed produced 1.2 million new jobs in 2025 actually created just 116,000.

Yeah … that’s a 90% drop. Whoops!

Give to Lincoln Square

The Early Voting Scramble

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is gaining traction in the Michigan U.S. Senate race, as early voting numbers keep on rising — and we love to see it, folks. Registered Democrats in the Wolverine State have expanded their early voting margin to a 54-to-37 point lead, but that only shakes out to El-Sayed holding a 2-point lead over his clueless opponent, MAGA Mike Rogers. This one is far from over.

Close or not, MAGA Mikey doesn’t like seeing a loss looming in his rear-view mirror, so he’s trying every trick in the book to convince Michiganders that El-Sayed is a radical extremist. Here’s a better idea, Mike: If you’re so concerned about your polling numbers, maybe don’t let Trump host a rally for you in a state where he’s scraping a record-low 33% approval rating. Just a thought.

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Watch the Full Show

We’ve got a long week ahead, so stay hydrated and make a plan to go vote.

And don’t forget to mark your calendars for Lincoln Square’s live election night coverage here on Substack and on YouTube! We’ll be with you from 8 p.m. ET until well after midnight, and I’ve brought some special guests to help spice up what’s on track to be an already spicy evening.

As always, leave your thoughts down below. Stay safe out there!