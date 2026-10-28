Hey patriots! Max Burns here.
We’re officially one week away from Election Day — and Donald Trump is busy explaining why the economy he claimed produced 1.2 million new jobs in 2025 actually created just 116,000.
Yeah … that’s a 90% drop. Whoops!
ICYMI on Lincoln Square:
The GOP’s Manufactured Chaos before the Midterms | Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson Joins Maya May
The Early Voting Scramble
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is gaining traction in the Michigan U.S. Senate race, as early voting numbers keep on rising — and we love to see it, folks. Registered Democrats in the Wolverine State have expanded their early voting margin to a 54-to-37 point lead, but that only shakes out to El-Sayed holding a 2-point lead over his clueless opponent, MAGA Mike Rogers. This one is far from over.
Close or not, MAGA Mikey doesn’t like seeing a loss looming in his rear-view mirror, so he’s trying every trick in the book to convince Michiganders that El-Sayed is a radical extremist. Here’s a better idea, Mike: If you’re so concerned about your polling numbers, maybe don’t let Trump host a rally for you in a state where he’s scraping a record-low 33% approval rating. Just a thought.
Watch the Full Show
We’ve got a long week ahead, so stay hydrated and make a plan to go vote.
And don’t forget to mark your calendars for Lincoln Square’s live election night coverage here on Substack and on YouTube! We’ll be with you from 8 p.m. ET until well after midnight, and I’ve brought some special guests to help spice up what’s on track to be an already spicy evening.
As always, leave your thoughts down below. Stay safe out there!
Tackling Political Corruption: Talarico Bringing Back American Morality
NYT’s Michael Barbaro interviewed James Talarico(bit.ly/4zWZuXV) to shed light on Talarico’s approach on corruption in government.
Some of his core tenets is a belief that seeing the electorate as horizontal, left versus right, in the current economy needs to be looked at in a vertical sense, that is, top bottom. That the top has become so dominant in the political arena that voting should be viewed as who the electorate wants to govern in terms of $$$ influence. What follows from the above is that corruption comes with political $$$ influence leading to bribery, graft, and unscrupulousness. So the electorate should be voting for their own self interests, not those of billionaires/technocrats.
Another core tenet is that the loss of American morality has led to the denouncement of spirituality. That Christianity is only one of the great spiritual traditions in the world and that acceptance will lead to less division and more unity within the electorate. The hypocrisy with culture war nonissues like gender in sports becomes part of this twisted Christian Nationalist Movement meant to divide the electorate.
Speaking on America giving a demagogue power, Talarico’s belief is it’s because the legislative branch has become ineffective particularly in the Senate due to the filibuster. American trust in democracy can be restored by getting rid of the filibuster.
The character, morality, and the outlined core tenets of Talarico is why the Muskrat is pouring more than a half a billion $ into the Texas race to support the most corrupt politician in Texas history. It’s why Cheeto has been to the state at least now 4 times. They’re sweating that the morality card is being played.
Fingers crossed 🤞🤞🤞