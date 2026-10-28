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Protect the Vote
5hEdited

Tackling Political Corruption: Talarico Bringing Back American Morality

NYT’s Michael Barbaro interviewed James Talarico(bit.ly/4zWZuXV) to shed light on Talarico’s approach on corruption in government.

Some of his core tenets is a belief that seeing the electorate as horizontal, left versus right, in the current economy needs to be looked at in a vertical sense, that is, top bottom. That the top has become so dominant in the political arena that voting should be viewed as who the electorate wants to govern in terms of $$$ influence. What follows from the above is that corruption comes with political $$$ influence leading to bribery, graft, and unscrupulousness. So the electorate should be voting for their own self interests, not those of billionaires/technocrats.

Another core tenet is that the loss of American morality has led to the denouncement of spirituality. That Christianity is only one of the great spiritual traditions in the world and that acceptance will lead to less division and more unity within the electorate. The hypocrisy with culture war nonissues like gender in sports becomes part of this twisted Christian Nationalist Movement meant to divide the electorate.

Speaking on America giving a demagogue power, Talarico’s belief is it’s because the legislative branch has become ineffective particularly in the Senate due to the filibuster. American trust in democracy can be restored by getting rid of the filibuster.

The character, morality, and the outlined core tenets of Talarico is why the Muskrat is pouring more than a half a billion $ into the Texas race to support the most corrupt politician in Texas history. It’s why Cheeto has been to the state at least now 4 times. They’re sweating that the morality card is being played.

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
5h

Fingers crossed 🤞🤞🤞

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