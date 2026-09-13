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Marciebp's avatar
Marciebp
15m

We watched CBS Sunday Morning and 60 Minutes every single week growing up and into adulthood. I refuse to watch. Haven’t tuned in since they started sucking the orange felon’s little mushroom.

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Nancy Owens's avatar
Nancy Owens
18m

I loved watching 60 minutes. I don't watch it anymore. It has nothing I want now.

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