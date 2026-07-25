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Postcards From Home's avatar
Postcards From Home
1h

Same in South Carolina without the Spanish influence. Data centers are about as popular as cyclosporeosis. GOP is watching their candidates’ chances go down the toilet.

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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
43m

Definitely need to protect the aquifers. When this sparkling, historic, water is gone. Well, it simply gone! Without fresh water there is no life. Don't even need to think about it...Need water for life. The Rime of the Ancient Marnier says it so well: "Water, Water everywhere, but not a drop to drink." There's water and then there is drinkable water. Thanks, Rick. Protect Florida. Ame.

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