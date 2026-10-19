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Congresswoman Delia Ramirez on the Future of Immigration | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Trump is crushing the American dream. How do we restore it?
Frank Figliuzzi's avatar
Frank Figliuzzi

American immigration is on the decline, and DHS abuse is on the rise. U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) has ideas for sensible, bipartisan solutions to reimagine immigration enforcement while establishing legal pathways to citizenship. The House Homeland Security Committee member joins Frank Figliuzzi for a practical conversation about how we restore the American dream.

Frank also speaks with Congresswoman Ramirez about how her faith impacts her public service and how it contrasts with MAGA’s gospel of exclusion. Tune in for more on the feds raiding Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home, the chilling effect on all Americans’ civil rights, and what abolishing ICE and CBP actually looks like as practical policy.

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