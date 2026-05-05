California’s Jungle Primary Could Eat the Democratic Party Alive
A crowded field, a broken political machine, and a simple equation California Democrats are still refusing to solve.
Welcome to the jungle, we got fun and games We got everything you want, honey, we know the names.
There are moments in politics where a metaphor stops being a metaphor and starts feeling like a diagnosis. This is one of those moments. California does not just have a primary — it has a jungle primary, which sounds like somethin…