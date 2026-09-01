Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Haugh's avatar
Deb Haugh
1h

Amen, brother, amen.

Reply
Share
Martha's avatar
Martha
1h

Thank you for such a thoughtful and insightful article! It fills me with sadness to consider what is occurring, but it also fills me with resolve. I’m hoping millions of others will stay the course and not give up!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture