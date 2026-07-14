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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
4h

Thank you for the article, Mr. Eisendrath. This President when serving as President in 2016 said he was smarter than any General. Trump started this war. Iran sure did not start it. Yes Trump has a bounty on his head put there by the Iranian government. Trump doesn’t have any diplomatic experience and neither does Jared Kushner and the person negotiating the end of this war. It’s my belief it will not until a Democrat wins the presidency and ends grifted war made by President Trump. It’s all about the grift or scam and what money that treasury hands him to put in his family’s pockets.

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Cathy's avatar
Cathy
3h

The title made me laugh and brought to mind a giant cockroach (trump) on its back unable to right itself.

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