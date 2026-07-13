Last week, you took to the polls to select your Loser of the Quarter-Millennium in a blistering ranked-choice voting system. Two Losers have emerged, which can only mean one thing: it’s time for a runoff!

The voting was pretty remarkable. I write about a lot of Losers in this column. There are the MAHAs, the frauds, the cheats, the hucksters, the idiots, and the white Christian nationalist/terrorists. They are all consequential in their own ways. RFK Jr. is making us all sicker and dumber. Markwayne Mullin is serving up a violence-tinged idiocy cocktail and will make us all less safe. Pete Hegseth is destroying global respect for our military and putting our own men and women who serve in danger.

But the top two choices from your voting will each have an impact on our country, our culture, and our way of life for decades, if not generations to come.

Want to find out who took the top spots in Loser of the Quarter-Millennium battle? Read on …

Stephen Miller and the conservative majority of the Supreme Court. The Court’s decisions over the past few years have brought us back to the 1880s post-Reconstruction era. They have cleared the way for a monarch-president, torn apart women’s rights, and handed our elections to racists and billionaires.

But they are only constructing this world based on the fascist blueprints of Stephen Miller. In Trump’s first term, if you said Miller was really in charge, you might get laughed at. But now, it seems like a foregone conclusion. The policies of hatred, vengeance, and white power come from his fevered brain.

You have a choice to make. Who is the Loser of the Quarter-Millennium?

Before you vote (give your vote in the comments section. You can just say the name, but I also LOVE reading your explanations, so feel free to write why you believe your choice is the right one), let’s go through some of the data from last week’s vote.

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In a points-based race, Miller took the trophy. But …

The 6-3 majority received the most #1 votes, thus the runoff. So who will you pick? Before you make your choice (remember — leave you choice in the comments!), have a look at some of the metrics from last week’s vote. Spoiler: I made an entire graphic that just consists of the hilarious names you called these people. Got more? Leave ‘em in the comments, folks.

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So much data! So many Losers!

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