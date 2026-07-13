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Jack Wuerker's avatar
Jack Wuerker
4h

6-3 Majority. Miller will be gone and they will still be destroying our country.

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Marilyn Hubbard's avatar
Marilyn Hubbard
4h

It’s pretty hard to choose between them. Each of them deserves the honor. I understand the comments on the court but I have to go with Miller. He looks like Satan in a suit. Evil just oozes out of his pores. In the end, my vote is probably more visceral than cerebral.

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