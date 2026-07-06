Winners & Losers 250: Ranked Choice for Losers
Got nominations? We want to hear them!
We are officially a quarter-millennium into this thing, and it couldn’t be going better. Really. Everything’s fine. We’re great.
Right?
Right?!
The Reflecting Pool. The East Wing. The huge-wonderful-fair-that’s-too-hot-and-nobody-showed-up-for. Our broken healthcare system. Exploding personal debt. Environmental calamity. ICE terror in American cities.
This is the America that is for us. And for them?
A White House trimmed in gold. A billion-dollar ballroom. Luxury jets paid for by us and the Qataris. A Supreme Court calcifying their power. Crypto billions. Corporate billions. Stock market billions. Billions and billions and billions for them.
This year, we minted our first trillionaire. The rest of us can kick rocks.
Winners & Losers is a special feature for our Lincoln Loyal paid subscribers. We’re opening it up to all this week, because you should get something for our 250th. But if you don’t want to miss future editions, subscribe!
At the end of 2025, you chose your Winner & Loser of the Year. For the next couple weeks, we’re going bigger. It’s time to choose your Winner & Loser of the Quarter Millennium.
Below, you will find the ballot. In the spirit of exploration and adventure, we’re going to make this a ranked-choice contest. In the comments of this post, list your top three choices for Loser of the Quarter Millennium (Trump is already King Loser of the Universe, so don’t vote for him. You’ll see the crown at the tippy top of his orange nest on the ballot). Want to rank your top five? Great! Your top 10? Why not? This is America.
Some of these people aren’t even in the scene anymore, but they’re Loserness was so epic that they made the ballot. I’m looking at you, Kristi Noem.
Next week we’ll have our run-off.
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#1 is Clarence Thomas, who's in a class by himself. I hope the gates of hell open soon for him
Separately, the 6-3 Supreme Court majority is definitely #2. It's done by far the most damage to the country.
#3 would definitely be Mike Johnson, simply because Holy Mike is the most disgusting person in Congress, which takes a whole lot of doing.
#4 is a tie between RFK Jr. and Elon Musk, simply because of the number of deaths they will cause.
#5 is Stephen Miller, Nosferatu himself, because he's a genuinely evil person.
#6 is again a tie with Russell Vought and Peter Thiel, this time for Project 2025.
The rest, including Hegseth and Vance, are opportunists simply taking advantage of the chaos and destruction that Trump, Putin and Netanyahu have caused.
Putin and Netanyahu are in a class of their own - an unholy triumvirate of evil. Rightfully, Xi Jinping belongs in their too, but he's only taking advantage of the situation and biding his time for Taiwan and then the whole of Asia and the South Pacific.
Biggest loser write in: Donald Trump: the face and ugh, the whining voice of this horrific degradation, corruption and chaos. The man had more money than a pasha, stole even more from the original America250 committee and even then he couldn't throw a decent party for US. It was a gold painted, empty husk of a hoe-down. He sucks. He's the biggest black hole of a loser on the planet as far as I'm concerned.