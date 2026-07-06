We are officially a quarter-millennium into this thing, and it couldn’t be going better. Really. Everything’s fine. We’re great.

Right?

Right?!

Share

The Reflecting Pool. The East Wing. The huge-wonderful-fair-that’s-too-hot-and-nobody-showed-up-for. Our broken healthcare system. Exploding personal debt. Environmental calamity. ICE terror in American cities.

This is the America that is for us. And for them?

A White House trimmed in gold. A billion-dollar ballroom. Luxury jets paid for by us and the Qataris. A Supreme Court calcifying their power. Crypto billions. Corporate billions. Stock market billions. Billions and billions and billions for them.

This year, we minted our first trillionaire. The rest of us can kick rocks.

At the end of 2025, you chose your Winner & Loser of the Year. For the next couple weeks, we’re going bigger. It’s time to choose your Winner & Loser of the Quarter Millennium.

Newsletters Loser of the Year! Sam Osterhout · December 8, 2025 De Tocqueville said, “If men are to remain civilized, the art of associating together must grow and improve.” Calling the other side a bunch of Losers might, I admit, go against the spirit of artful association, as de Tocqueville intended. Read full story

Below, you will find the ballot. In the spirit of exploration and adventure, we’re going to make this a ranked-choice contest. In the comments of this post, list your top three choices for Loser of the Quarter Millennium (Trump is already King Loser of the Universe, so don’t vote for him. You’ll see the crown at the tippy top of his orange nest on the ballot). Want to rank your top five? Great! Your top 10? Why not? This is America.

Some of these people aren’t even in the scene anymore, but they’re Loserness was so epic that they made the ballot. I’m looking at you, Kristi Noem.

Next week we’ll have our run-off.

250 years of democracy means nothing if we give up now. Lincoln Square is launching a massive campaign to arm disengaged voters with the facts about the ongoing assault on our democracy. Help us reach the citizens who will decide America’s future with a $2.50 or $25 donation today.

Donate to Defend the Next 250 Years