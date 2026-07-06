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Nermie000's avatar
Nermie000
1h

#1 is Clarence Thomas, who's in a class by himself. I hope the gates of hell open soon for him

Separately, the 6-3 Supreme Court majority is definitely #2. It's done by far the most damage to the country.

#3 would definitely be Mike Johnson, simply because Holy Mike is the most disgusting person in Congress, which takes a whole lot of doing.

#4 is a tie between RFK Jr. and Elon Musk, simply because of the number of deaths they will cause.

#5 is Stephen Miller, Nosferatu himself, because he's a genuinely evil person.

#6 is again a tie with Russell Vought and Peter Thiel, this time for Project 2025.

The rest, including Hegseth and Vance, are opportunists simply taking advantage of the chaos and destruction that Trump, Putin and Netanyahu have caused.

Putin and Netanyahu are in a class of their own - an unholy triumvirate of evil. Rightfully, Xi Jinping belongs in their too, but he's only taking advantage of the situation and biding his time for Taiwan and then the whole of Asia and the South Pacific.

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Cathy's avatar
Cathy
1hEdited

Biggest loser write in: Donald Trump: the face and ugh, the whining voice of this horrific degradation, corruption and chaos. The man had more money than a pasha, stole even more from the original America250 committee and even then he couldn't throw a decent party for US. It was a gold painted, empty husk of a hoe-down. He sucks. He's the biggest black hole of a loser on the planet as far as I'm concerned.

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