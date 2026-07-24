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Stephen Wolter's avatar
Stephen Wolter
3h

#1) Can we please not ever mention the name Graham Platner again? We get it: the guy was an asshole, but anti-Trump voters are desperate to hear the things he was saying, because Democratic leadership has been so moribund since Trump became president last year, seemingly oblivious to those of us millions who have been protesting. But Platner's gone, move on from who to blame, and just talk about the candidate who can beat Collins. #2) "Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson could refuse to seat Democrats who win," Susan writes. Better to say WHEN Johnson refuses--because one or another, Trump and his lickspittles will not allow a free and fair election this November. Time to accept this reality. Whether it's something like Johnson refusing to seat winning candidates, or Trump invoking the Insurrection Act before the election, these authoritarian creeps are going to do something. And after the election, that's when we're going to need the protests.

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Gayla Kunis's avatar
Gayla Kunis
3h

Project 2025 is the real problem. Trump is a declining puppet.

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