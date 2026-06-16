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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
3h

Thank you for the article, I thought when employees enter the White House under a new administration that each had NDA. Every administration that has had federal employees leaked information to the press. At least that is how it’s been explained to me. My question is why bother when leaking information happens?

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CE's avatar
CE
24m

Leaks will continue to happen, particularly when there’s rampant illegal activity in an administration.

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