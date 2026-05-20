Here’s the question that should be keeping every Democratic strategist up at night, somewhere between the third organic fair-trade Erehown matcha and the fourth existential crisis: why is it enough? Why don’t the MAGA hardcores understand how well and truly Trump is screwing them?

Gas is $4.55 a gallon. Foreclosure filings are at a six-year high. Trump’s approval is mired in the low 30s. He hasn’t ended a war; he’s threatening two more. The grocery bill that was supposed to crater on Day One has done the opposite. By every transactional measure, the measure we were all trained to believe decides elections, this administration is a failure in a saggy Brioni suit.

The 2026 election will be regarded in this space, this moment, this misery that will not stop and will not improve. A reader asked me a question earlier this week, asking for a deeper “why” on the sticky 30% of so who will not leave Trump. It percolated in my head for a few days.

And the base does not care. Not a little. Not at the margins. They do not care.

The instinct on our side is to treat this as a riddle, or a mass delusion, or a failure of messaging that one more chart will fix. It’s none of those things.