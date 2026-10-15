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Ed Schmidt III's avatar
Ed Schmidt III
3h

We remain concerned because polls are not votes; Trump and the GOP know that their party is over if they lose, that Trump has no guard tails and as a cornered beast, he’ll destroy everything to save himself; we also don’t know what the real powers behind Trump will do to retain power, but we do know that they will not transfer power peacefully.

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
1h

Thank you for the article, Mr. Burns. We want the polls to be correct as much as possible. Most of all I can’t wait until I cast my vote 🗳️. Please everyone vote 🗳️.

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