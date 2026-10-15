Happy midweek, friends. I’m interrupting our regular programming (again) to bring you something new for this Poll Position Wednesday! Today I’m joined by pollster Evan Roth Smith of Slingshot Strategies, and he’s agreed to answer some of your biggest questions about the midterm polls.

Evan also brings a fresh eye to the underreported governor’s races unfolding across the country. He’s especially excited about Georgia, where Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms is running against private healthcare mogul Rick Jackson, and she’s advocating for expanded medicare coverage in a state that’s expected to slash healthcare benefits for thousands.

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Poll Position Wednesday

Things are also heating up in Ohio, where national embarrassment Vivek Ramaswamy is trailing Democratic nominee Dr. Amy Acton by 7 points, according to the latest CNN poll. That tough data comes as more than 64% of Ohioans say they disapprove of Donald Trump and view their gubernatorial vote as a way to express that. That’s not what Vivek was expecting so close to election day.

A longstanding pain point for Democrats – North Carolina – is also on the verge of turning blue in a big way. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Roy Cooper averages a 10% lead against Trump-endorsed Michael Whatley, and Cooper has picked up a large portion of unaligned voters and women. Dare to dream!

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We covered a lot of your burning questions today and also used this time to dig deeper into the weeds of why Democrats’ strong midterm polling is causing so much anxiety among … Democrats. Check it out and be sure to let me know what you thought of the interview.

As always feel free to share your thoughts down below. Stay safe out there!