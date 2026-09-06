Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

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Jim Gulick's avatar
Jim Gulick
43m

Time for intelligent, educated people to support modern medicine from idiotic attacks. Vaccines, antibiotics and public sanitation have saved so many lives that used to be lost to disease.

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Strategic Jane's avatar
Strategic Jane
30m

When RFKJr "healthy cooking show" featured his favorite breakfast--" a cheeseburger w 3 eggs-- I nearly threw-up. And he is running HHS😱😱😱

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