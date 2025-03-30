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M F Drummy's avatar
M F Drummy
Mar 30, 2025

Well said Rick. Your always thoughtful, clear-eyed, insightful, and often humorous comments are much appreciated in these dark times. Keep up the good fight!

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Mark Laughlin's avatar
Mark Laughlin
Mar 30, 2025

I agree with everything you said in your assessment of Trump. I read an article, published by Reuters within the last day, that discussed the Trump’s fiscal cuts to aid that was designed to help the farming industry. The article specifically focused on a young (age 27) 4th generation dairy farmer in West Virginia. His business produces milk and cheese, and his primary customers are school systems and food pantries. Because the Trump administration has cut/diminished grants to these entities, they can no longer purchase the dairy farmer’s product. Not only does this harm the farmer, but there are children who will suffer nutritionally.

I am originally from West Virginia, although I have not lived there for 40 years. I cherish my memories of growing up there. If you want to arouse my rage, doing harm to the people in the place I call home will set it off. For over 100 years, West Virginians have been looked down upon, ridiculed, whatever. Very few things piss me off more. I can’t begin to describe what I would like to do to Trump and his minions. But I know that is not the answer. That is why I am here, I am looking for some entity to coordinate an effective plan to stop him in his tracks. He needs to be IMPEACHED! What do we have to do to see this happen?

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