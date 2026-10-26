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Joyce Brannon's avatar
Joyce Brannon
1h

Absolutely nothing. Unless, of course, just more misery for the people. VOTE BLUE!!

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Blood, Sweat, and Tears's avatar
Blood, Sweat, and Tears
18m

Absolutely nothing, I already checked Trump Rx is mearly a name tag does nothing offers nothing useless nothing, but Perfect for Trumps brain dead Maga zombies

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