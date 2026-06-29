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P J Johnston's avatar
P J Johnston
3hEdited

Boy that last sentence says it all. Yep they will keep commiting corrupt and law breaking things until "HE'S" out of office. The truly sad part is the mess he has made of Washington DC all in the name of HIM and the Nations 250th Anniversary. Thank you Don! Indeed the reflecting pool isn't "HIS" to renovate it, just like the White House belong to US as people of the USA. How dare he drive over it in a limo!

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Marcia Fierro's avatar
Marcia Fierro
4h

Well Trump is NOT! going to give back that 14 million dollars 💸 💵 💲 🤑 KICKBACK of AMERICAN taxpayers MONEY back! that's why all the EXCUSES! AMERICA ✅️ ⚠️ 🇺🇲

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