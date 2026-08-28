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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
4h

Good article. I have my own simple statement of this mess: I want accountability and I want to see a plan to build makes things work for all. Geez, the words of Robert Burn's just popped into my head: "The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry." Yep. And loopholes in plans need to be recognized.

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Dennis L. Green's avatar
Dennis L. Green
2h

To talk of the post Trump era is a bad case of hyperopia. It assumes that what is happening is driven by Trumpism, but the coup against the Constitution has been festering for 40 years and now is Project 2025 in its latest incarnation. Trump is just the face of it, the most visible part on the surface of a cancer within that began with the notorious Powell memo. Trump's worst vandalism would not be possible without the path cleared by the Roberts court. The Roberts court would not be possible without the wholesale corruption of Congress. The coup has been chipping away at the checks and balances that we depend on since the days of Reagan, unfortunately without general understanding. Trump is not an isolated event but the moment when the corruption of our system reached critical mass.

Trump without Project 2025 would be like Hitler without he Nazi Party. WW2 did not end with Hitler's death, and our troubles will not end with Trump's exit. In too much of the country, voters express dismay at Trump's policies but fail to connect their choices for Congress as the fuel for his bulldozer. It pains me that Democrats are not explaining to voters that the only way to stop Trump's destructive actions before 2029 is by voting out his enablers. This is not the time to debate policy. If your house is on fire, it's not the time to be discussing reconstruction plans. Policy plans are irrelevant until you first break up the power monopolies that stand in the way. The financial elites who colonized Congress will find another Trump if we don't recognize that the danger of concentrations of power that the founders saw in government are just as dangerous in the economy, even more so as we witness the power of money to capture and control government.

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