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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
3h

As one might expect, Donald Trump thinks he’s dictator and the government is his property, so he’s busy making the 250th anniversary of the United States all about himself.

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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
2h

Yes, let us celebrate the America that has room for all.

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