Brian Daitzman is the Editor of The Intellectualist. Subscribe to his Substack.

Researchers familiar with a decision by the Pan American Health Organization told KFF Health News that the United States has lost its measles elimination status. The reported reversal ends a public health distinction held for more than 25 years.

Amy Maxmen, a journalist with the independent health-news publication KFF Health News, reported the decision on Nov. 14. Dr. Judy Stone, a physician and Forbes contributor who writes about infectious diseases, examined the resurgence that day.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the World Health Organization’s regional office for the Americas, reviews measles elimination status. It planned to announce its determination on Nov. 17. As of Nov. 16, its formal decision was not publicly available.

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The United States achieved elimination in 2000. Measles had not disappeared. Travelers could still bring infections into the country, but health officials generally contained the outbreaks that followed.

Elimination means that measles does not spread continuously between people in the country for 12 months.

Researchers familiar with PAHO’s deliberations said a prolonged outbreak in Utah helped bring that distinction to an end, KFF reported. PAHO’s review drew on federal disease-tracking data and an independent analysis by measles specialists, according to the report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) counted 5,412 confirmed measles cases in 2026 through November 12, compared with 2,289 during all of 2025. The figures are preliminary.

The agency said 591 patients, about 11 percent of confirmed cases, had been hospitalized. The overall case total included 18 confirmed infections among international visitors to the United States.

The CDC recorded 43 new outbreaks in 2026 and linked 96 percent of confirmed cases to outbreaks.

Some cases belonged to outbreaks that began in 2025. A calendar-year case total cannot establish the duration of continuous transmission.