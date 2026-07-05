Two Hundred and Fifty Years, and Counting
Here’s a truth I’ve learned the hard way, in politics and in life: you can love something that’s imperfect.
My fellow Americans.
I say it that way because you’re not going to hear it said that way from this White House. You’re not going to get a speech this Fourth of July that tries to bind up the country’s wounds, that speaks to all of us, that treats the 250th anniversary of the American experiment as something bigger than one man’s ego and one movement’s grievances. So somebody has to say it, and it might as well be me.
Happy birthday to this big, messy, glorious, terrible, wonderful, astounding, frustrating, inspirational, terrifying, noisy country.
Never miss a show or column from Rick Wilson. Become a Lincoln Loyal paid subscriber today.
Two hundred and fifty years old this weekend, and worth every fight, every struggle, every drop of blood, sweat, and tears it ever cost us.
Here’s a truth I’ve learned the hard way, in politics and in life: you can love something that’s imperfect.
Thank God for that, because it means imperfect things can be loved, and imperfect people can love them.
That’s how I feel about America.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lincoln Square to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.