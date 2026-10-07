Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

Happy Poll Position Wednesday, friends! As the clock ticks down to the most consequential midterm election day in years, Republicans are scrambling to rearrange the deck chairs on the Trumptanic. Even Donald Trump is getting in on the action with his recent about-face on mail-in voting.

It wasn’t that long ago that Trump decried mail-in voting as fraudulent. The problem for congressional Republicans is that their voters actually listened to Trump — and now they refuse to vote by mail. That screwup has given Democrats a huge advantage in the critical early vote and Republicans a headache with no easy fix.

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That matters because over 70% of voters in Nevada, Florida, and Texas will vote early this year. Only 28% of Texans are expected to cast their ballot on Election Day, which leaves losers like Ken Paxton with almost no time to change the narrative that he’s a bumbling idiot. Maybe MAGA should’ve thought about that before they picked some of the worst candidates in living memory.

Speaking of campaign failures, a new Marist poll shows Susan Collins still trailing Democrat Troy Jackson, while new polling from the New York Times shows James Talarico widening his lead in Texas by 4 points after another week of fumbles by Paxton’s team. And don’t worry — we’ve got the audio of Paxton whining about how MAGA advisors have ruined his campaign.

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Trump’s approval rating is the lowest it’s ever been, and voters across the nation are using this midterm season as a way to express their disapproval. That’s bad news for Republicans, but they did line up behind Donald Trump. Forgive me for not having any sympathy as their ship capsizes in these crucial closing weeks.

Check out the full episode of Electionmaxxing and share your thoughts in the comments down below. Stay safe out there!