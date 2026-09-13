There are two Republican Parties right now, and only one of them is telling the truth.

The first is Mike Johnson’s Republican Party.

Johnson is traveling the country insisting that Republicans won’t just keep their hold on the House in November; they will, in fact, increase their majority. He is “absolutely convinced” they will defy history.

Sure, Mike.

Share

He says this with the confidence of a man insisting he’s fine while the paramedics drag him from the wreck with massive chest trauma and load him into the ambulance.

The other Republican Party is in the West Wing.

It is lawyering up, and despite its public contempt for the law, the Constitution, and the Democrats, it’s scared.

Washington is about to see a legal hiring frenzy.

Not campaign lawyers. Criminal defense attorneys. Impeachment lawyers. Executive-privilege lawyers, and the specialty legal-PR types you hire when the political radar looks like someone kicked over a bucket of paint and the storm alerts have moved from watch to warning to “Fly, you fools!”

The White House Counsel’s Office is now preparing political appointees for investigations. Ethics filings and financial disclosures are being scrubbed. Veterans of the first impeachment are reappearing in Trump’s orbit. The Trump-Blanche DOJ is constructing ludicrously broad theories of executive privilege. Trump just installed Will Scharf, one of his personal legal loyalists, as White House counsel.

The public message is victory.

The private behavior is rising fear. They know the Democratic House majority is coming, and they’re hearing one word in the wind: discovery.

And discovery scares the hell out of Donald Trump.

Not impeachment. Trump understands impeachment. He can turn impeachment into television: WITCH HUNT, HOAX, DERANGED DEMOCRATS, SEND MONEY.

Discovery is different.