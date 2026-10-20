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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
2h

Thank you for the information, Mr. GABA. I have seen a lot of serious health issues with the elderly. They can’t get the care they need.

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CE's avatar
CE
1h

This is nuts. It is time for universal healthcare, paid for by the dollars that now go to shareholders of “insurance “ companies….

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