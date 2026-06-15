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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
5h

Thank you for the article, I agree mentally and physically the , President is unfit. The deal with, Iran is not going to bring down the price of gas for a long time. There is no economic recovery at all due to tariffs, being blamed on migrants. We must hold this administration accountable for everything that has been done. The two deaths of people protesting against ice facilities.

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Doug McNeill's avatar
Doug McNeill
4h

I did not see the UFC advertisement/boondoggle and have no plans to do so but I thought we might see a return to ancient Rome with the combatants facing "The Donald" and uttering the famous phrase: "Ave Caesar, morituri te salutant" (Hail Caesar, those about to die salute you). I am sure he would have liked the accolade even if he could not fathom the words.

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