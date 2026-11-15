Brian Daitzman is the Editor of The Intellectualist. Subscribe to his Substack.

President Donald Trump has called for the imprisonment of Democrats he accused of extortion after they won control of Congress and pledged to investigate his administration. He said he was ordering the Justice Department to examine what he characterized as criminal conduct.

In a Nov. 9 letter to Rep. Robert Garcia, White House counsel Will Scharf warned that threats against administration officials or congressional procedures designed to abuse or instill fear could cross into “blatant criminality.”

The warnings came weeks before Democrats were set to take control of the House and Senate, giving them oversight powers that could compel testimony and records from administration officials.

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According to the Associated Press, Democrats are preparing investigations into Trump’s family business interests, immigration enforcement and the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Garcia, the California Democrat expected to lead the House Oversight Committee, has pledged to investigate alleged corruption and abuses of power.

After the election, Garcia warned administration officials to “lawyer up,” a message he also directed at Stephen Miller, Trump’s newly appointed White House chief of staff.

Trump responded on Nov. 7, accusing Democrats of threatening administration officials and Republican supporters with investigations, impeachment and other punishment. In a social media statement, he characterized their conduct as extortion, called for imprisonment and said he was directing the Justice Department to investigate.