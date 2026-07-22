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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
1h

Thank you for the article, Mr. Wilson. I wish my Ks Senators had the courage to stop the confirmation on a corruption case of Todd Blanche . What he did with those Epstein victims was just for performance only. He doesn’t care about them, at all. More than likely he will seek a pardon for G. Maxwell.

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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
1h

I said this earlier. So as not to repeat myself, I'll post my remarks here also.

Nominate someone worse!? That is a very bad reason to vote for Blanche--No is the answer to his confirmation. So, keep speak saying NO. The worse is before us and has been for a long time. I heard the victims. You've heard the victims. We have all heard the victims. Tillis and Cornyn you have heard the victims. Stop. Just stop making the victims continual victims. Girls and women aren't safe or valued. That is the message to the future with the leadership and mind set of the Blanche's of the world, which are all the non-ethical leader's the Trump regime keeps sending up to be confirmed or acting.

Thanks, Rick for saying it like it is.

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