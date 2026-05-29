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JohnC-Va's avatar
JohnC-Va
5d

“And until enough of those voters find their own Epstein files moment — their own point where the leader’s behavior becomes too expensive to rationalize — the mall stays open, the line stays long, and the man in the red suit keeps taking the wishlist back to Mar-a-Lago.”

As always, great post. Paul Krugman posted this morning a piece on the 2 economic realities of our time, one actually real and the other of course the fevered demented made-up shit coming out of what’s left of the convicted felon’s brain. Surveys reveal that only 19% of the cult calling itself the Republican Party identifies with MAGA and its insanity. Good news I suppose that it’s that small. For those people it’s safe to say there will never be an Epstein files moment. Non-MAGAs are beginning to see the light, more a groceries/gallon-of-gasoline price moment than Epstein, but whatever it takes is better than nothing. That said, we will never be out of the woods with these people. They are as American as apple pie, fireworks on the Fourth of July and will be with us forever and ever. The battle to attain the ideal never ends.

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Stephen Hoffman's avatar
Stephen Hoffman
5d

Thank you Kristoffer!

My deep concern is that ‘We the People’ are in the age of Trump-ism not just Trump. Imho, America 🇺🇸 is very, very, very ill 🤒, the only real question 🙋‍♂️ is whether it’s terminal. When Ben Franklin said upon the conclusion of the Constitutional Convention ~ Madam you have "A republic, if you can keep it", he was issuing a stark warning. He meant that the delegates had designed a government "by and for the people", but its survival ultimately depended on the active civic engagement, vigilance, and virtue of everyday citizens. ‘We the People’ certainly have been in very dire straits before in our 250 year history and were able to recover. I hope 🤞 and pray 🙏 as I’m sure do you that we do so yet again. I deeply believe that we need to find and elect a POTUS who both understands and has the political capabilities to address the USA’s societal issues of this AI Revolution 🤖 Age as FDR did those of his Industrial 👷‍♂️Revolution Age. 🙏❤️‍🩹🇺🇸🌎🌍🌏

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