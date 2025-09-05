Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

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David Hope's avatar
David Hope
Sep 5, 2025Edited

You have a national platform here.

Please use it frequently, intelligently, courageously, and wisely.

Teach those of us who do not have the name recognition that you have: how to help you, and cooperate with you, in this endeavor.

And please let that go beyond a simple “hit the button and subscribe. “

There is a willing pro-democracy army out here, but it must be led, instructed, and networked.

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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
Sep 5, 2025

Yep. Regime's adapt just like a virus. When we think we got them covered they adapt even more lethal. Whew. Our work is cut out for us. Thanks Trygve, for helping us to keep hope alive with positive ways to do it. Take care.

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