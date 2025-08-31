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Cris Waddell's avatar
Cris Waddell
Aug 31, 2025

Thank you for being here to help us all get through this absolutely ridiculous time.

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Karen's avatar
Karen
Aug 31, 2025

Life has become so complicated. First we had humanly created "alternative facts." Now AI floods the zone with anything and [often] sounds believable.

Nevertheless, I remain optimistic about our democracy and the strength of the Constitution. Hang in there!

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