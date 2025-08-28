Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
Aug 28, 2025

Watch for patterns. Good advice. Patterns that go sideways are telling. Ask who benefits. Means we do need to be persistent watcher and listeners. Hopefully that won't make us robots but will make us more discerning on what we observe and hear. On an occasion or two in a chat I picked-up on a remark in the "chat" that might have been an AI. That gave me pause, because the remarks didn't quite fit. Thanks for that caution. As always Trygve, good advice.

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MPT's avatar
MPT
Aug 28, 2025

Sadly, dim democrats are so behind the the AI tech boom, and tech bros are all in for the kleptocrat trump that it's like starting a 100 meter dash, 10 meters behind your competitor. Dems were once on the forefront of technology, and now they are still writing strongly worded letters. Maybe Lincoln Square and its tech savvy group could invite old guard, and I mean old, to a How to Use a Computer seminar.

Newsom seems to have gotten the message, and is fighting to musk grok crock AI with the same intensity, although it is more mockery based, and not 1984 based, precision. It is one of the best attempts to slap down the orange bloat and his maga morons with their own drivel. Keep up the good fight, Lincoln! Your efforts are important and appreciated.

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