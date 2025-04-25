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Jules Evens's avatar
Jules Evens
Apr 25, 2025

Exactly. I share your family history of parents and other relatives who sacrificed much of their lives to fight fascism and defend democracy-a father captured at Cisterna (after Anzio beachhead) and escaped from Stalag 19, a mother in the Red Cross who served the GIs on the front lines, an uncle who flew missions over the South Pacific. The lickspittles who now represent the republicans are traitors to our heritage and will die in infamy, but not before degrading, defaming, and destroying our democracy. They have no shame, or respect.

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P J Johnston's avatar
P J Johnston
Apr 25, 2025Edited

TRUTH! There I said it, oh but those Republicans you speak of are way more worried about their careers than people in Ukraine or even the people of this country. It is truly sad that this is TRUTH. You truly are echoing something I'd been thinking for a while now. There have been times that I have also thought that my parents who were life long Republicans would literally be turning over in their graves if they knew what has happened to "their" party. I have been a life long Democrat but admire people like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and a host of others that are speaking out against what is happening in our country currently.

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