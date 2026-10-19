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The White Christian Nationalist Civil War | Unholy Ground
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The White Christian Nationalist Civil War | Unholy Ground

The midterms are almost here and Republican candidates are running against “heretics.”
Andra Watkins's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Andra Watkins and Sam Osterhout
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The Founders feared Christian rule — but you’d never know that if you listen to many Republicans who are trying to turn America into a white Christian Nationalist nation. That starts at the top with the Trump administration.

But there’s a power struggle going on within the WCN movement. Don’t miss this episode of Unholy Ground where Andra Watkins breaks it all down.

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