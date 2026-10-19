The White Christian Nationalist Civil War | Unholy Ground

The Founders feared Christian rule — but you’d never know that if you listen to many Republicans who are trying to turn America into a white Christian Nationalist nation. That starts at the top with the Trump administration.
But there’s a power struggle going on within the WCN movement. Don’t miss this episode of Unholy Ground where Andra Watkins breaks it all down.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lincoln Square Media to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.