Watching John Cornyn (R-ETTD) get absolutely wrecked by one of the most corrupt figures in American public life, all because Donald Trump said so, reminds me that no one who enters his orbit gets out alive … politically, at least.

Cornyn is a triumph of Trumpism: destroy a popular conservative who won statewide nine times and replace him with a low-life, bottom-feeding criminal with the sexual mores of a rat in heat, running against a compelling, clean candidate in James Talarico. There is a world where Trump’s ego just cost the GOP … Texas.

I’m delighted with the outcome, because Trumpism is increasingly a poison for its own acolytes, a doomed cult that depends on sacrificing its own on the altar of Trump’s ego. Cornyn, like Bill Cassidy a week before, knew better. His consultants knew better.

And so …

I keep pondering one big question: why were there no Nazis in 1946?

It’s because the doomed political movement of industrialized evil was so dark, so shameful, so horrifying that, aside from a handful of edge cases in bars and on boats to Argentina, nobody would claim the name anymore.

Trumpism is the face tattoo of American political life. Wear it. Own it. You don’t get to wash it off. Your loss alone doesn’t free you of the stain from having empowered him at every turn, backed his criminality over and over again, and appointed the worst and most dangerous cabinet of witless criminals in American history.

None of you get a pass. Sure, you’re not Nazis.

But you are people with a face tattoo.

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And you hate it. The show is ending, the king is mad, and you want to keep the sweet gig and the nice title and stay in office until you’re carried out feet first.

No.

We see you now, starting to test the waters. The senator who never once defected on a confirmation, never once put his name on an impeachment vote, never once stood up in a closed-door meeting and said what he said to his pollster…and is now letting his comms shop float that he was “always uncomfortable, privately.”