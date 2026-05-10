Brian Daitzman is the Editor of The Intellectualist. Subscribe to his Substack.

By weakening the constraints that once governed redistricting, the Court has shifted more power toward the institutions that determine how votes are counted and translated into seats—and, with it, greater influence over outcomes that were once more directly decided at the ballot box.

The Supreme Court’s latest redistricting decision may not determine who wins the next election. But it changes how those elections will be won.

In Louisiana v. Callais (2026), the Court struck down a congressional map that had created an additional majority-Black district, holding that race cannot be the predominant factor in drawing districts—even when states are attempting to comply with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits practices that reduce minority voters’ ability to elect their preferred candidates.

The decision may prove more consequential than either party is acknowledging. By tightening the limits on how race can be used in redistricting, the Court did not clearly advantage one side. It changed the system those sides operate within.

For decades, American redistricting operated inside a constrained equilibrium—a system in which legal rules limited how far political actors could go. The rules were imperfect and unevenly enforced, but they imposed real limits. Courts intervened. Racial vote dilution claims—grounded in Section 2—carried force. These constraints did not eliminate partisan mapmaking, but they contained it—legally, politically, and operationally.

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The ruling sits at the center of a long-running legal tension. The Voting Rights Act has required states to consider race to prevent minority vote dilution, while the Constitution restricts government action that relies too heavily on race. In resolving that conflict, the Court narrowed the space in which states can act—making discrimination harder to prove and partisan design easier to defend.

The practical effect is not abstract. By raising the evidentiary bar for proving racial vote dilution—particularly by requiring plaintiffs to distinguish race from partisan behavior—the decision weakens one of the primary enforcement mechanisms. What changes is not simply doctrine, but the level of constraint it imposes.

That shift matters because it changes what is possible.

For decades, the system imposed real constraints on how far political actors could go. In many states, proposed maps had to survive federal review before taking effect, and even after implementation, they could be challenged and struck down if they diluted minority voting power under an effects-based standard. That combination—preemptive oversight and a meaningful risk of reversal—did not eliminate strategic behavior, but it defined the outer boundary of what could be attempted—and what would be undone.

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What the Court has now done is alter that boundary by changing the likelihood that aggressive strategies will be blocked or reversed. Maps that once carried a high risk of intervention now carry less. Strategies that once fell outside the system’s tolerance now fall within it.

There is a more precise way to understand what follows. Beginning with the work of John von Neumann, a pioneering mathematician, and Oskar Morgenstern, an economist who applied those ideas to real-world behavior—and later formalized by John Nash, the mathematician portrayed in A Beautiful Mind—game theory explains how rational actors behave when their outcomes depend on the anticipated choices of others. The core insight is simple: each actor chooses not in isolation, but in anticipation of how others will respond.

Redistricting operates inside precisely this kind of environment. Political actors draw maps in anticipation—of legal challenge, opposing strategies, and future elections. In such systems, behavior is driven less by principle than by incentives, constraints, and expectations. Change those inputs, and the system does not merely adjust. It reorganizes.

The Court’s decision alters that calculation. By raising the evidentiary bar for proving discrimination while affirming the legitimacy of partisan design, it changes how actors assess both risk and reward. Strategies that once carried a high probability of reversal now carry less. Maps that once seemed legally untenable now fall within a defensible range. The set of viable strategies expands, and the expected cost of pursuing them declines.