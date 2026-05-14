The Republican Plan to Take Away Your Health Care Is Working | The Waiting Room
Your 2026 ACA data update: 3 million Americans have lost health coverage.
Charles Gaba is a health care analyst who tracks policy and politics at ACASignups.net. Subscribe to his Substack!
Greetings, Lincoln Square readers!
The last edition included the second half of my deep, wonky dive into the final, official 2026 ACA Open Enrollment Period data, along with some initial effectuated data updates for California, Colorado, Geor…