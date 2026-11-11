Frank Figliuzzi hosts The Frank Figliuzzi Show on Lincoln Square. He is an FBI Assistant Director (retired); 25-year veteran Special Agent; and author of the national bestseller, The FBI Way, and Long Haul: Hunting the Highway Serial Killers. Subscribe to his Substack.

The revelation that Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang was caught in a suspected Chinese espionage trap has sent seismic waves through Washington and Silicon Valley, exposing the fragile intersection of national security, personal indiscretion, and the global race for artificial intelligence.

After reporting from The New York Times, Nvidia’s board of directors opened an independent investigation after intelligence agencies concluded that Alice Huang (no relation), a senior executive at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed, was an asset for Beijing’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) who developed a romantic relationship with the tech billionaire. On Sunday, Huang issued an apology to his family and shareholders, admitting he was unfaithful to his wife. Less shocking is the fact that President Trump was briefed on this threat about a year ago and reportedly didn’t do a damn thing about it.

I headed counterintelligence for the FBI, so Chinese espionage is nothing new for me. Estimates from the FBI and the Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property place the annual cost of intellectual property (IP) theft and economic espionage to the U.S. economy at between $225 billion and $600 billion per year, with China identified as the world’s principal culprit. In terms of cumulative damage over the last few decades, analysts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), as well as findings from congressional hearings, estimate total historical losses exceed $1 trillion to $2 trillion, prompting intelligence leaders to describe it as one of the largest transfers of wealth in human history.

Within the tech sector, recent executive and legislative investigations have highlighted “industrial-scale” theft explicitly targeting advanced artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and semiconductor designs. This includes the deployment of tens of thousands of proxy accounts and advanced cyber operations to harvest proprietary AI code. While I’m all too familiar with China’s efforts to steal anything that isn’t nailed down, an American president who chooses to ignore the threat is a relatively new development.

To understand why a compromised Nvidia CEO is a nightmare scenario for Washington and Trump, one must look at the company’s unprecedented footprint.