Frank Figliuzzi hosts The Frank Figliuzzi Show on Lincoln Square. He is an FBI Assistant Director (retired); 25-year veteran Special Agent; and author of the national bestseller, The FBI Way, and Long Haul: Hunting the Highway Serial Killers. Subscribe to his Substack.

The party of Trump might lose power in the midterm elections next week, not necessarily because of its corruption, inaction, or befuddled president, but because of the price of gas and related cost of goods and services.

President Trump claims it’s an “inexpensive price to pay” for the Iran war and negating an imminent nuclear threat from that nation. While Trump may have duped some of his MAGA base into believing those inflated prices are for a worthy cause, it’s his claims about Iran that are looking pumped up. If you scratch the surface of Trump’s Iran story, you may learn that we’re paying higher prices in hard-earned dollars for nothing, while American soldiers and Iranian citizens are paying with their lives.

Share

Prominent lawmakers and former intelligence officials have publicly condemned the Trump administration’s make-believe justification for launching military operations against Iran. Those House and Senate members who are most in the know because they serve on the Armed Services or Intelligence Committees and are privy to classified briefings, have consistently stated there was no intelligence indicating an imminent threat of Iran acquiring or using a nuclear weapon.

I know, because some of them directly told me, when I separately interviewed them on The Frank Figliuzzi Show for Lincoln Square. Those same experts have made similar revelations in numerous other public appearances.

The specific statements made by these key figures—some made during their appearances with me on Substack and YouTube include: