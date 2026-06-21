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Judy's avatar
Judy
3h

Great write up. There is the essence of the problem. We have voted in someone who sees everything done in life as a performance. He decides on what each character should look like and then gets the trappings. For instance a president has gold in his imperial palace. However, he is so poorly educated he does not know the difference between a democracy and a dictatorship. All he knows is that the bad boys have really cool things and get big tanks. He cannot understand what quiet diplomacy is or what allies are. They are not performing loudly so he does not know what they do. We have to start educating voters about these differences so they can tell the difference between reality tv and real governance and they stop voting in a spectacle instead of a democratic government.

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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
3hEdited

Yeah, the Great and Powerful OZ. I often find myself thinking about how our notions of power are, like those projected by the Kansas con man, more or less all hat and no wizard, like all the autocratic know-it-all and warrior tropes we've dragged forward from the time when making war was the major concern of our rulers. That was a world when the male members of that caste spent their boyhoods learning to wield deadly weapons because kill or be killed was the rule. The movies and video games we make now have carried along these stereotypes: a battle between hulks is just so much more 'cinematic' than watching a guy bent over a microscope trying to unfurl the mysteries of the human genome.

Then there is all the flash associated with hitting, kicking, tossing and catching balls in pro sports. Plus the punching and body-slamming extravaganza we're live-streaming now. My not quite six year old grandson knows all the pro wrestlers by name, heaven help us. And his parents are both educated professionals. At least some sports have moved us further away from the conflation of muscular strength and brutality.

But what Trump and his enablers have done is to amplify and weaponize our outdated notions of manhood by adding virulent strains of misogyny into the mix. Not that equating of 'girly' with wimpy hasn't been with us for an equally long time, but there seems to be a darker, more violent and demeaning edge to that now. As well as a glorification of sadism.

What you note about the anxiety many men feel about role loss and economic insecurity surely contributes, too, but doesn't it seem to you that sadistic and demeaning acts toward women and 'weaker' men are prominent aspects of Trump's character? OMG we see and hear about him 24/7/365. So maybe he's like a one of those dire talismans from Tolkien World. And if our POTUS is Sauron, maybe we need to elect a president and vice-president who're a lot more like Frodo and Samwise.

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