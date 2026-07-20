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Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
4h

#TeamUSAHumans

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Stephen Wolter's avatar
Stephen Wolter
3h

Even though I voted for Miller, I think the Supreme Court getting the award--given the reasoning of the voters--is the right one. And yes, my vote was primarily based on my unrivaled disdain towards the authoritarian creep and utterly soulless impersonation of a human being that is Stephen Miller. The history books of the future patiently await for his designation as second-worst American of the Trump years.

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