Let’s recap.

You probably know most of the details: Jensen Huang, dubbed by some as the “Taylor Swift of the AI industry,” was found to be engaged in an extramarital affair with a woman who was likely a Chinese spy. Not only was she a spy, she was an executive at a Signapore-based company that was buying Nvidia chips and, according to some reporting, was sending them wholly unused on to China. We do not want China to have them.

It’s an admittedly rough parallel, but imagine Oppenheimer selling his German girlfriend’s company secret plans the bomb.

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News broke that our own intelligence agencies had known about it for a year or so, and they had let Trump know, too, although Trump advised them to do nothing about it.

The Nvidia board wrung their hands and clutched their pearls and thought, Geez. What should we do?

A couple days later, more news: Huang had also slept with one or two of his subordinates. The whole picture that emerged sparked massive public outrage, and you can probably assume that their lawyers let the boardmembers know that if they did nothing about this, they would be on the hook for any fallout.

Jensen submitted his letter of resignation, and they unanimously accepted.

Then the stock market wobbled and Trump decided that the whole thing really isn’t that big a deal and lobbied the board to take him back.