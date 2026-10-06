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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
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Thank you for the article, Mr. Burns. President Obama will be campaigning for Dr. Abdul El Sayed. I think it’s great he is going to win . President Obama is an effective campaign strategist.

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