Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

Welcome to an exciting new week of Electionmaxxing! Today we’re exploring what I think is the most dynamic Senate race in the country – Dr. Abdul El-Sayed’s battle against MAGA Mike Rogers in Michigan. Before that, though, I want to thank everyone for their comments on Lincoln Square’s YouTube and Substack. Keep sharing your thoughts!

We are officially less than one month away from midterm elections, and Republicans could not be more panicked. Even Donald Trump is worried about a blue takeover because, in a shocking turn of narcissism, Trump voters in Oklahoma know he only cares about keeping his job.

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Deep Dive Mondays

Each Deep Dive Monday brings us closer to another blue wave, and Michigan has always been a key state in Democrats’ electoral strategy. Democrats and Republicans alike said it was impossible for a Democratic Socialist to win a primary, much less an actual Senate seat — but boy, has El-Sayed gone a long way toward proving the skeptics wrong. The latest Republican-skewed Trafalgar Group poll even shows El-Sayed ahead by two points.

Things look a little brighter in the latest Marist poll, which shows El-Sayed leading by seven points, bolstered by a legion of Michiganders who say they view their vote as a referendum on Trump’s ineptitude.

Healthcare costs have skyrocketed across Michigan, and El-Sayed, a physician and epidemiologist, has a lot to say about that in a new series of ads. Meanwhile, Trump acolyte Mike Rogers has argued for even more war in Iran and a continuation of Trump’s reckless tariffs. The choice is clear, folks.

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The more voters in Michigan get to know Dr. El-Sayed, the more they’ve come to appreciate his down-to-earth style. The same isn’t true of MAGA Mike. But (somehow) this race is still close, so if you’re in Michigan, make sure you get involved — and whatever you do, please, please vote.

Leave your comments down below and let me know what I should be covering next. Stay safe out there!