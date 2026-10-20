Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

One of my favorite things to talk about is how badly MAGA has given up on fixing the crises it created. From the war in Iran to health care and the affordability crisis, Republicans just don’t seem to recognize the word responsibility — and voters have noticed.

A new IPSOS survey found that Americans trust Democrats more than Republicans on almost every issue. Which political party do you trust more on health care? Democrats +23. Cost of living? Democrats +14. How about inflation? Democrats +14. The war in Iran? Democrats +11. People are sick of Republican mismanagement, and all it took was two years of Donald Trump.

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Trump Isn’t Juicing Turnout in the Peach State

Trump was in Georgia the other day trying to rally up support for his good buddy, Mike Collins. I’m not sure that Trump’s big event helped Collins, though, since Trump made sure to remind Georgians that poverty is hitting new records on his watch. Not sure why you’d brag about that, but hey, dementia is tough.

Trump’s fumble in Georgia comes on the heels of the state’s staggering early voting numbers. Over 180,000 Georgians showed up to the polls on the first day of voting, a 44% increase from 2022. Thanks to GOP efforts to restrict mail-in voting, 96% of Georgians cast their early ballots in person. That’s a turnout even Democrats didn’t expect, and it bodes well for Sen. Jon Ossoff’s chances.

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We also take a quick trip down to North Carolina, where Roy Cooper is beating the pants off of his MAGA opponent, Michael Whatley. North Carolina is energized, and young voters have a lot to say about it — so don’t miss it.

We’re building this news outlet together, friends, so leave a comment on the video and let me know what I should be covering in future episodes! As always, stay safe out there!