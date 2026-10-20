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Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
41m

Awesome news out of GA! Thanks for the update, Max!

Here in NC: As of 10/19, the early vote continues to grow: 733,299 votes cast or 9.3% of registered voters; 30% higher than 2022. The breakdown is encouraging, too: 14% of the vote are Dems, 6.5% are Rs; 7.9% are unaffiliated. The Dem turnout is 5.4 points better than 2022; Rs are down 0.7 points; Indies are up 2 points.

Thanks so much for your great coverage of all these races.

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
23m

Thank you for the superb articles of the past week. I just got through listening to Mr. Eisendrath and Mr. Morris on podcast of it’s the democracy, stupid. It was very interesting and informative about polling. It seems they are going to add money for the Democrat running in Mississippi. A baby was killed by police officer because the mother stole baby diapers. The AG okay this. I find this a big disgrace. I’m glad Osoff is winning the battle in the peach state.

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