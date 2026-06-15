In a 1989 CNN interview with Larry King, Donald J. Trump, who would be sworn into the presidency of the United States less than two decades later, said he told a reporter: "Of course I hate these people … maybe hate is what we need if we're gonna get something done."

He was referring specifically to the five young black and Latino kids who would become known as the Central Park Five, who were falsely accused and convicted of attacking a woman jogger in Central Park.

Hate is what we need, he said. He spent around $85,000 on full-page ads in the major NYC papers with the headline “BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE!” The ad didn’t specifically reference these boys, but it was clearly aimed at them and at anyone who might look like them.

The five boys were exonerated in 2002 via DNA and a confession from the actual attacker.

Donald J. Trump is a Loser.

Donald J. Trump, Loser

He’s the Big Boss King Loser of all time. I don’t usually write about him here because it’s obvious he’s the King Loser.

But last Monday night, he attended NBA Finals game three at Madison Square Garden in his home city, the city where he believes hate is what we need.