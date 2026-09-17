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Joyce Brannon's avatar
Joyce Brannon
1h

I’m 79, on Medicare Advantage plan and 2026 has been disastrous for me due to health issue & a fractured ankle & surgery. I know there must be those people who have what it takes to understand all of the statistics you presented, I do not. Nothing personal, I’m not a detailed oriented person and have been overwhelmed beyond my the frustration I have by having to deal with, insurance and the language might as well be Greek. I spend much of my time trying to figure out things like, do I owe this or that, to what entity do I owe the money. I could go on, it’s gotten to the point where I think I don’t want to continue to attempt to live my life like this. I thought of trying Chapter to help me make a decision about Medicare Advantage, Supplemental, Medi Gap. It’s hard to know who to trust in our current environment. I definitely do not trust Trump and the Trump Administration, all of whom are grossly unqualified to make decisions for Americans, especially regarding our health. They want us all dead.

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Carlos Montgomery's avatar
Carlos Montgomery
21m

There is very specifically only one reason...

The administrative overhead of the insurance industry does not care at all about individual health. They're only concern is profit for their shareholders.

Greed. Plain and simple.

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