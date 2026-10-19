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Angie's avatar
Angie
36m

Outstanding!! Bank those votes, folks!

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william logan's avatar
william logan
41m

Get out early voting b4 Riggedpmurt plots in place .💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

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