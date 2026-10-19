Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

With only two weeks until Election Day, I’m heeding the advice of one of our viewers and bringing in a new segment that deep-dives into the nation’s huge early voting numbers.

More than 9 million Americans have voted early, and more than half of those early votes are from registered Democrats. Republicans are panicked, but Donald Trump? Nah! Instead of focusing on the election, Trump can’t seem to stop talking about all the hot men around him.

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Deep Dive Mondays

One of the biggest early voting turnouts is in the Lone Star State of Texas. With 70,000 ballots cast so far, over 61% of those are registered Democrats, despite the Texas GOP’s successful attempts to make early voting more difficult. These numbers are significantly different from 2024, when only about half of Democrats cast their vote early — and Texas is just getting started, because 80% of Texans are expected to vote before election day.

Ohioans are also showing up in huge numbers even as Republican turnout has dropped by 5% in the state. That lack of enthusiasm might be because MAGA’s incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Husted has enraged Ohioans by bringing more of Big Tech’s much-hated data centers to Ohio than any other state. Antagonizing your voters is probably not the best strategy.

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Early voting is just one indicator of where the polls will end up on Nov. 3. Ohioans and Texans are breaking away from a MAGA movement that has wrecked their finances and endangered their jobs, but those races are still neck-and-neck. Get engaged, get active, and please, please vote early if you can.

As always friends, you can leave your comments down below and let me know what you’d like to see next. Stay safe out there!