Swipe Left on Reality: How the Purity Left Ended Up in a Situationship with Disaster.
A decade of protest votes, “principled” abstention, and asymmetric neutrality—and the people who could least afford it are the ones still paying the bill.
Kristoffer Ealy is a political scientist, political analyst, and professor in Southern California. He teaches American Government and political behavior, with a focus on political psychology, voting behavior, and political socialization. Subscribe to his Substack, The Thinking Class with Professor Ealy.
I want to say something that I’ve been sitting with…