I have, at this point, roasted just about everyone worth roasting in the MAGAverse. Tucker. Cenk, in his own bigotry-brokering lane. JD Vance and his couch-adjacent discourse. Bill Maher, who isn’t MAGA but sure auditions for it often enough to keep getting callbacks.

And yet, somehow, in all that time, I have never given Stephen Miller his own dedicated piece. That is an oversight, and frankly I’m a little embarrassed by it. Because Stephen Miller is one of the most repugnant human beings currently collecting a federal paycheck—which is saying something in an administration where the competition for that title is absolutely ferocious. I’ve been sitting on that material for years without properly cashing it in, and honestly, that’s on me. It’s time to correct the record.

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Let’s start with the obvious: this is a man who is disgusting on the inside and, we will get to it, not exactly working with much on the outside either. On the inside, we’re talking about a body of public record that includes leaked emails showing him recommending that Breitbart write about “The Camp of the Saints,” a novel so nakedly white-genocide-obsessed that it’s basically scripture for the people who show up to rallies with tiki torches. We’re talking about him fuming to a Breitbart editor that retailers had the nerve to stop selling Confederate flags after a white supremacist murdered nine Black parishioners at a Bible study in Charleston, and getting misty about how many Confederate soldiers died for a cause that was, again, keeping human beings as property. This is the interior of Stephen Miller. It is not a warm place.

Now, the exterior. For years, before whatever grooming intervention happened, Miller wore a toupee that fooled absolutely nobody—a helmet of hair so obviously disconnected from his actual scalp that it looked less like a hairstyle than a witness protection program for his forehead. That thing deserved its own press credential, a West Wing visitor’s badge, and maybe Secret Service protection in case a strong gust of wind tried to stage a coup. I bring this up not because appearance is the crux of the argument here—it very much is not—but because there’s something oddly fitting about a man whose entire public persona revolves around projecting strength, dominance, and “alpha” masculinity spending years trusting his image to what looked like a clearance-bin throw rug with political ambitions. The inside was ugly. The outside, for a good long while, was doing a remarkably poor job of hiding it.

And then the Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship ruling happened, and Miller reminded everyone that whatever pettiness we assumed was baked in, there was still room to disappoint us further. Trust me when I say the last thing this particular man needed was one more disgusting quality. He had a full inventory already. And yet.

Stephen Miller did not wake up one day and become this. There was no heel turn, no Washington corruption arc, no tragic transformation from bright-eyed idealist into professional grievance merchant. This has been the factory setting since high school. For more than two decades, he has been remarkably, almost admirably, consistent. If anything has changed, it isn’t Stephen Miller. It’s the size of the microphone someone was willing to hand him.